Multi-Cam Video: Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Perform 'Everyday' With Vusi Mahlasela
Last month, Dave Matthews Band guitarists Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds headlined the inaugural Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya destination event at the Barcelo Maya Beach Resort in Mexico. One of the highlights of the event came on the final day, when Dave and Tim were joined by South African musician Vusi Mahlasela for a series of songs including "Everyday."
