Minneapolis show to honor folk singer 'Spider' John Koerner
Longtime folk singer "Spider" John Koerner will be honored with what's being billed as a retirement show in Minneapolis. Koerner will perform along with such acts as Red House Records artists The Cactus Blossoms as well as his fellow musicians from the West Bank music scene, Willie Murphy and Tony "Little Sun" Glover.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb '17
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC