Minneapolis show to honor folk singer 'Spider' John Koerner

Longtime folk singer "Spider" John Koerner will be honored with what's being billed as a retirement show in Minneapolis. Koerner will perform along with such acts as Red House Records artists The Cactus Blossoms as well as his fellow musicians from the West Bank music scene, Willie Murphy and Tony "Little Sun" Glover.

