Meet the Folkers

If you dig rock 'n' roll music, had a hammer, or ever wondered where have all the flowers gone, you're probably a fan of the two fellows set to grace the stage this weekend at the Van Duzer Theatre . Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey , purveyors of protest songs and two-thirds of the iconic folk-music trio Peter, Paul and Mary , take a stroll down memory lane on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. , celebrating 50 years of their legacy as America's beloved folk heroes .

