Meet the Folkers
If you dig rock 'n' roll music, had a hammer, or ever wondered where have all the flowers gone, you're probably a fan of the two fellows set to grace the stage this weekend at the Van Duzer Theatre . Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey , purveyors of protest songs and two-thirds of the iconic folk-music trio Peter, Paul and Mary , take a stroll down memory lane on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. , celebrating 50 years of their legacy as America's beloved folk heroes .
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Coast Journal Weekly Politics.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC