Master songwriter Steve Tilston heading to Burnley Mechanics

15 hrs ago

In a career spanning well over 40 years, his blend of folk and pop with incisive and witty lyrics and sublime guitar work has made him something of a national treasure - and on Thursday night he'll be playing live in Burnley. His most recent solo album Truth to Tell earned both critical and fan acclaim and last year he also completed an album with Jez Lowe, The Janus Project.

