Master songwriter Steve Tilston heading to Burnley Mechanics
In a career spanning well over 40 years, his blend of folk and pop with incisive and witty lyrics and sublime guitar work has made him something of a national treasure - and on Thursday night he'll be playing live in Burnley. His most recent solo album Truth to Tell earned both critical and fan acclaim and last year he also completed an album with Jez Lowe, The Janus Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC