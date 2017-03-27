Malappuram bypoll: Votes, that went to smaller parties in 2014, could decide the winner
Kerala is on the cusp of a surprise by-election. More than ten months after the CPM-led LDF steamrolled its way into power winning 91 seats in the 140-member Assembly, it faces its first electoral challenge in the Lok Sabha constituency of Malappuram.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Comments
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC