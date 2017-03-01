Listening Post: The Bats/Public Service Broadcasting/Eliza Carthy &...

Five years on from 2011's damn fine Free All The Monsters , a new album crests the horizon from Port Chalmers' songwriter Robert Scott and his Christchurch colleagues, lead guitarist Kaye Woodward, bassist Paul Kean and drummer Malcolm Grant. It is sturdy of frame and golden of melody, as you might expect, with hefty bass and drums punching home tender lyrics and a melancholy undertow throughout, as Scott revisits favourite themes: tricky relationships, loneliness and landscape.

