Listen to Andrew Birda s Mountain Stage performance from West Virginia

NPR's Mountain Stage recently aired folk staple Andrew Bird's gig in Charleston, West Virginia. His masterful instrumentation shines in this 30+ minute set, sporting his signature whistling and plucky energy to nail tracks from his 2016 Grammy-nominated record Are You Serious and beyond.

