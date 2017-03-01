Leading interpreters of English folk traditions in Swansea... 1
These two leading interpreters of English folk traditions - folk guitarist/singer Carthy and squeezebox virtuoso/ singer Kirkpatrick - are long-time collaborators in a variety of seminal musical projects. Great innovators, prolific, enthusiastic, both with enviable reputations gained over many, many years.
