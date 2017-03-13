Leader of al Qaeda's joint venture in...

Leader of al Qaeda's joint venture in Syria promises to 'escalate' operations

Read more: The Long War Journal

The leader of Hay'at Tahrir al Sham , al Qaeda's joint venture in Syria , has released a seven-plus minute message to commemorate the sixth anniversary of the Syrian uprising. The video was uploaded online late on Mar. 17 and then disseminated via social media channels the following day.

Chicago, IL

