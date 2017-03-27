Keller Williams and Leo Kottke invite Salt Lake fans to 'Shut The Folk Up and Listen'
Over the years, Keller Williams' live show earned a reputation as something to see, a one-man jam band with looped tracks and trippy, winding tunes and crackling energy. But there's another side to his music, the spare, stripped-down songwriting material, that gets over-looked.
