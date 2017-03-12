Kaplansky returns to Crossings in Zum...

Kaplansky returns to Crossings in Zumbrota

Singer/songwriter Lucy Kaplansky returns to Zumbrota for a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Crossings at Carnegie , 320 East Ave. Kaplansky, as is well known by now, had given up on her early plans for a career in music, which found her singing in New York coffee houses, to pursue an advanced degree in psychology. But she continued to sing, and was eventually enticed into the recording studio by her friend, singer Shawn Colvin, and that started the ball rolling once again on a music career.

