Joni Mitchell makes rare public appearance at Elton John's 70th birthday party

Elton John, right, and Bernie Taupin arrive at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance at Elton John's 70th birthday party on Saturday, almost two years after she suffered a brain aneurysm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.