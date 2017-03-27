Joni Mitchell makes rare public appearance at Elton John's 70th birthday party
Elton John, right, and Bernie Taupin arrive at Elton John's 70th Birthday and 50-Year Songwriting Partnership with Taupin on Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance at Elton John's 70th birthday party on Saturday, almost two years after she suffered a brain aneurysm.
