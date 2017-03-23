Irish Mythen, Lacewood to headline Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song

Contemporary Canadian folk artist Irish Mythen will be a headliner at the Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song on July 29 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport. East Coast Music Award winner Irish Mythen and Halifax-based band Lacewood will headline the Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song on July 29 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.