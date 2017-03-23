Irish Mythen, Lacewood to headline Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song
Contemporary Canadian folk artist Irish Mythen will be a headliner at the Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song on July 29 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport. East Coast Music Award winner Irish Mythen and Halifax-based band Lacewood will headline the Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song on July 29 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC