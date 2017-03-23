Irish Mythen, Lacewood to headline Ha...

Irish Mythen, Lacewood to headline Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Contemporary Canadian folk artist Irish Mythen will be a headliner at the Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song on July 29 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport. East Coast Music Award winner Irish Mythen and Halifax-based band Lacewood will headline the Harmony Bazaar Festival of Women and Song on July 29 at Seacaps Memorial Park in Lockeport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC