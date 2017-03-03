Irish folk band comes to IUP
With the upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebration and the non-IUP-affiliated event known as IUPatty's on the horizon, it is the perfect time to get into the Irish spirit with the classic Irish folk band Caladh Nua. Caladh Nua will be performing at 7 p.m. Sunday in Gorell Recital Hall.
