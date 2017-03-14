'Hallelujah' no school: Superintendent sings snow day announcement
A snow day will get any student singing "Hallelujah," but a southern Massachusetts superintendent beat them to it when he announced canceled classes with the help of the famous tune. Aaron Polansky, the new superintendent for Old Colony Regional Vocation Technical High School in Rochester, Mass., rewrote the words to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" to let students know they could sleep in on Tuesday.
