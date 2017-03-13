Glovertown: the book club capital of ...

Glovertown: the book club capital of N.L.

CBC's Canada Reads visited Glovertown last week all because of an offhand remark Kevin Blackmore made on CBC Radio's Weekend AM in the winter of 2016. Blackmore, who is the 'Buddy' of Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers , was helping promote a one-day literary festival in the town.

Chicago, IL

