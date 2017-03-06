Folkie fun on the way

Folkie fun on the way

ALL DRESSED UP: Melbourne band 8 Foot Felix is shaping as one of the most colourful acts at this year's Port Fairy Folk Festival this weekend. The 41st Port Fairy Folk Festival is on this weekend with 30,000 people expected to flock to the seaside village for the iconic event.

