Folk trio on tour

Pioneering folk trio Faustus tour the UK next month, appearing in Bishop's Castle on April 21, and release a brand new EP Slaves, hot on the heels of their acclaimed album Death & Other Animals, which has just received the German Critics Award in the Folk/Singer-Songwriter/World Music Category. Faustus is an established name in the English folk scene made up of three of the best-known and talented English folk musicians - Paul Sartin , Benji Kirkpatrick , and Saul Rose .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ludlow Advertiser.