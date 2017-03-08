Folk singer Martha Tilston, who is playing in Huddersfield as part of national tour
FOLK singer Martha Tilston will be playing Huddersfield on April 28 as she travels north from her West Country home. Martha, daughter of long-time Keighley singer-songwriter Steve Tilston, will play the town's Parish on the first night of her 12-date UK tour.
