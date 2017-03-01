Folk riches in Rockland
City resident, international touring musician and recording artist Sara Grey will perform a concert for Rockland Folk Arts Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. in the Kimball Room, on the lower level of the Rockland Congregational Church, 180 Limerock St. The concert also will feature Rockland singer and songwriter Bob Stuart and his daughter, Megan Rogers, as well as a cameo appearance by a band of Grey's local banjo students. Grey grew up in New Hampshire; spent time as a young girl in North Carolina; and lived in Scotland and England for 46 years, moving to Rockland in 2015.
