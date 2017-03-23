Folk partnership has Spanned the years
TWO leading interpreters of the English folk music tradition have embarked on a rare UK tour that will bring them to Nettlebed Village Club on Monday . A winner of the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards' lifetime achievement award, Martin Carthy has been one of folk music's greatest innovators.
