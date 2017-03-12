Folk Musicians Lou and Peter Berryman To Perform in Concert
Lou and Peter Berryman will perform at Community Church, 40 East 35th Street, N.Y.C. 10016 on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 8 p.m. Contribution: general public $25; members of Folk Music Society of New York $20. Tickets are available at the door or you can book online at http://berrymans.eventbrite.com .
