Folk legend Maddy Prior to perform in Malvern
Over forty years from her first appearance on the late sixties folk-club circuit, Maddy Prior is one of the most enduring, influential and respected artists in British music. A true legend of English folk music, Maddy has built her career on exploring various musical avenues, but is most widely known as the voice of Steeleye Span and her latest album Three For Joy is a further exploration of the tradition that she loves.
