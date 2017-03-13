Folk legend Maddy Prior playing Otley show

The singer, who emerged on the late 1960s folk club circuit, first came to prominence as part of a duo with singer/guitarist Tim Hart - then in 1969 the pair became founding members of Steeleye Span. Her show at the Courthouse takes place on Thursday, April 6 and will see her joining forces with instrumentalist and singer Giles Lewin, a stalwart of the Carnival Band, and Hannah James from the award-winning duo Hannah James and Sam Sweeney.

