Festival Place presents Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers

12 hrs ago

For more than 30 years, Buddy Wasisname and The Other Fellers have brought their unique Newfoundland humour and song to those near and far. The team of Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson will surely have you in stitches with their blend of wacky humour, colourful characterizations, and sweetly sung homespun ballads.

