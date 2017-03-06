Festival family pass giveaway

Festival family pass giveaway

Two days and three nights listening to rocking folk music from here and overseas sound good? How about if your ticket, and those of three mates or three family members, was also gratis? That's right the Blue Mountains Gazette has a family pass for four to giveaway to this year's festival and all the details on how to win are right here. The Waifs are performing as part of their 25th anniversary tour as an independent band in Australia.

