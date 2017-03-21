EU trade chief sees rising anti-populism following Brexit and Trump
The European Union's trade chief says she appreciates having Justin Trudeau and his international brand on her side in the fight against the forces of anti-trade populism. But these days, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom is channelling another prominent Canadian - legendary singer Joni Mitchell - as she fights the protectionist and isolationist sentiments roiling the globe in the seismic wake of Britain deciding to leave the EU and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC