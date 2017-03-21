EU trade chief sees rising anti-popul...

EU trade chief sees rising anti-populism following Brexit and Trump

The European Union's trade chief says she appreciates having Justin Trudeau and his international brand on her side in the fight against the forces of anti-trade populism. But these days, EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom is channelling another prominent Canadian - legendary singer Joni Mitchell - as she fights the protectionist and isolationist sentiments roiling the globe in the seismic wake of Britain deciding to leave the EU and the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

