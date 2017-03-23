Deadline for return of Northern Ireland powersharing to expire
Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire could call new Assembly elections within a reasonable period or direct rule may be imposed from London once the 4pm cut-off for agreement between the five main Northern Ireland parties is reached. The health system, policing and a range of other public services are facing major cuts if no budget is agreed for next year.
