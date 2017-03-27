Dakota Jazz Club French fry halts, ne...

Dakota Jazz Club French fry halts, nearly sabotages Loudon Wainwright III show

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Loudon Wainwright III has dedicated much of his five-decade career singing about mortality, but during his Wednesday night show at the Dakota Jazz Club, his obsession teetered on overkill. He leaned heavily on numbers about facing death, starting with "Double Lifetime," "Missing You" and "Heaven."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb '17 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC