Continue reading United picked a pointless fight over teens wearing leggings

A garment that hovers in the hazy netherworld between trousers and tights, leggings set off a pants-on-fire social media furor Sunday when teenage girls wearing them were banned from a United Airlines flight. Quelle horreur! It should be observed up front that this story loses some of its bite when you realize the passengers in question were employee family members, "pass travelers" flying at reduced rates or at no cost.

