Concert revival to celebrate folklore hero

Kirtlington Morris dancing at the Pitt Rivers Museum to mark the opening of a series of events commemorating the centenary of Oxford folklore collector Percy Manning . Picture Richard Cave In 1899, Mr Manning tracked down Morris dancers from the Headington Quarry team for a concert of folk songs and dance that revived the team and led to their discovery by folk revivalist Cecil Sharp, and the start of a folk music and dance revival.

