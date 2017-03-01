Center for Politics hosts JFK photo exhibit

The University Center for Politics hosted a photo exhibit Wednesday evening unveiling nearly 80 previously unreleased photos of former President John F. Kennedy as part of their " JFK100" series of events to celebrate what would have been his 100th birthday on May 29. Politics Prof. Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics, opened the exhibit with a panel discussion in front of a large audience in Minor Hall.

