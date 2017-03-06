Carole Radziwill Was Closer to John F...

Carole Radziwill Was Closer to John F. Kennedy Jr.'s Death Than You Realize

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: She Knows

Thanks to Carole Radziwill's time on Real Housewives of New York , I knew about her relation to John F. Kennedy Jr. They were cousins. But I didn't realize the extent of her involvement the night JFK Jr.'s plane went missing 17 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at She Knows.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb 10 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb 6 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC