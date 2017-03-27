Buddy Wasisname coming

The team of Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson have been touring across Canada for the past three decades. Buddy Wasisname and The Other Fellers will be on stage at the deCoste Centre in Pictou on Monday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. The team of Kevin Blackmore, Wayne Chaulk and Ray Johnson have been touring across Canada for the past three decades.

