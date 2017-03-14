BTG to Welcome Indie-Folk Band Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the next On The Stage Series, with indie-folk band, Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds, which features Ezra Idlet and Keith Grimwood of the Grammy Award-nominated band Trout Fishing in America. Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds make their On The Stage debut at The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30pm.

