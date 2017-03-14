BTG to Welcome Indie-Folk Band Dana L...

BTG to Welcome Indie-Folk Band Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Berkshire Theatre Group presents the next On The Stage Series, with indie-folk band, Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds, which features Ezra Idlet and Keith Grimwood of the Grammy Award-nominated band Trout Fishing in America. Dana Louise and the Glorious Birds make their On The Stage debut at The Colonial Theatre on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,599 • Total comments across all topics: 279,562,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC