Blazin' Fiddles returning to Clitheroe Grand
FOUR frantic fiddles, the skirl of the bagpipes, and funky guitar arrangements, Blazin' Fiddles will be kicking up a Gaelic storm at The Grand, Clitheroe, on Saturday. It is nearly 20 years since Blazin' Fiddles first tightened their strings and hit the high road after broadcaster and founder Bruce McGregor returned from a trip to California for a BBC radio documentary with a big idea.
