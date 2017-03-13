Bill to Protect Homeless With - Code ...

Bill to Protect Homeless With - Code Blue Alert' Plans Heads to Governor

Yesterday Read more: Cape May County Herald

Legislation sponsored by Senator Jeff Van Drew requiring county governments to issue Code Blue Alerts and to ensure a plan is in place to shelter at-risk individuals during a severe weather event received final approval March 16, 2017 in the Assembly. It now goes to the governor's desk.

