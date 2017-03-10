Assembly votes to ban labor agreement requirements
The bill passed by the Assembly on party lines Thursday prohibits state and local governments from requiring contractors bidding on their projects to use collective bargaining agreements called project labor agreements, or PLAS. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Rob Hutton, says it gives non-union firms more opportunities to bid on public projects and local governments more choices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb 10
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC