Assembly election: Dup MP says up to Foster to accept Sinn Fein ultimatum

The DUP MP Gavin Robinson has said the party is not ruling out an ultimatum from Sinn Fein for the DUP leader Arlene Foster to step aside temporarily but said it would be her decision. Sinn Fein reiterated on Saturday that it would not go back into government with Mrs Foster as first minister until her role in a botched heating scheme was "cleared up".

