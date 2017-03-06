Assembly election: DUP and Sinn Fein urged to secure deal
Following the election, the DUP remains the largest party with 28 seats - a margin of just one seat over Sinn Fein Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire is to meet Stormont party leaders later to try to persuade them to form a new power-sharing executive. Mr Brokenshire said the primary responsibility lies with the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein to use the limited window now open.
