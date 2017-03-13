Artisans sought for 2017 music festival

The Artisans Committee of the 2017 "Gathering in the Gap" Music Festival invites regional artisans to create, display and sell their works at the annual festival on May 27. Artisans will be selected for high quality and outstanding work for the mutual benefit of all participants. The festival, featuring Steep Canyon Rangers and Dave Eggar, is located in and around the historic grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and vendor space is limited.

