Artisans sought for 2017 music festival

Artisans sought for 2017 music festival

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Middlesboro Daily News

The Artisans Committee of the 2017 "Gathering in the Gap" Music Festival invites regional artisans to create, display and sell their works at the annual festival on May 27. Artisans will be selected for high quality and outstanding work for the mutual benefit of all participants. The festival, featuring Steep Canyon Rangers and Dave Eggar, is located in and around the historic grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and vendor space is limited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC