Artisans sought for 2017 music festival
The Artisans Committee of the 2017 "Gathering in the Gap" Music Festival invites regional artisans to create, display and sell their works at the annual festival on May 27. Artisans will be selected for high quality and outstanding work for the mutual benefit of all participants. The festival, featuring Steep Canyon Rangers and Dave Eggar, is located in and around the historic grounds of the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, and vendor space is limited.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Folk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom...
|Mar 1
|projectedpast
|1
|15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup...
|Feb 25
|LIMP WRISTS
|2
|Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Did Gaga take swipe at Trump?
|Feb '17
|barry
|1
|'Will & Grace' returning to TV
|Jan '17
|Rainbow Kid
|7
|Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind...
|Dec '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru...
|Dec '16
|doctorss2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Folk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC