Art exhibit shows Juno Awards are about more than just the music

Buffy Sainte-Marie strikes a pose in front of her artwork called "The Mohawk Warrior Contemplates His Future", during a media preview of the Ottawa Art Gallery Annex exhibit of Art is Art at Ottawa City Hall. The legendary singer and social activist is just one of the Juno-nominated artists in Ottawa this weekend whose creativity in the visual arts is showcased in the "Art is Art" exhibit at the Ottawa Art Gallery Annex in city hall.

