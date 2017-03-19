APSU hosts Shelby Bottom Duo's "A Musical History of Joe Hill ...
On Monday, March 27th, 2017 acoustic folk artists Shelby Bottom Duo, based in Nashville, TN will bring their multimedia musical history to the campus of Austin Peay State University. The show, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Morgan University Center, rooms 303 and 305 from 5:00pm-7:00pm.
