Angel Parra, Chilean Diaspora Singer, Is Buried in Paris

Angel Parra, the exiled Chilean musician and son of the singer Violeta Parra, has been buried in Paris' largest cemetery. Parra, who died on March 11 at age 73, was raised by his mother, who taught him about political activism and music.

