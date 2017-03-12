Andrew Bird Welcomes Dawes to 'Live From The Great Room'

Andrew Bird welcomes Dawes to his Facebook Live series "Live from the Great Room" on Sunday, March 26 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. The series streams live from Bird's living room, putting the creative process on display for fans as he performs and converses with friends and collaborators in a candid, intimate setting.

