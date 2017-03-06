Amarillo proposes ordinance that would outlaw having sex with animals

"We need to come together and redefine what it is to be an animal owner and what acts are allowed to do to our animals," Richard Havens, director of the city's animal management and welfare department, told KVII-TV . There is not currently a law on the books in Amarillo that makes bestiality illegal, and Havens said the city has had eight to 12 incidents in the past two years where an animal has injuries consistent with the practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.