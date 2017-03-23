Acclaimed Folk band The Shee bringing...

Acclaimed Folk band The Shee bringing tenth anniversary album show to Otley

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ilkley Gazette

The six-piece, whose work is inspired by Scottish Folk, Gaelic song, Bluegrass and Scandinavian music will play at the Courthouse on Monday, April 10. Their line-up includes accordionist Amy Thatcher, a well-known member of Kathryn Tickell's band The Side, and Rachel Newton - harpist with The Furrow Collective, who won Musician of the Year at the 2016 Scottish Folk Awards. They are joined by Lillias Kinsman-Blake, Shona Mooney, Olivia Ross, and Laura-Beth Salter who add twin fiddles, flute, mandolin and vocals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Folk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... Mar 1 projectedpast 1
News 15th Chicago Flamenco Festival Announces Lineup... Feb 25 LIMP WRISTS 2
News Come quickly, SMOD: 2020 New York Senate race m... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Did Gaga take swipe at Trump? Feb '17 barry 1
News 'Will & Grace' returning to TV Jan '17 Rainbow Kid 7
News Top StoryTupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Yes to be ind... Dec '16 Dr Wu 1
News New Jersey aims to punish Icahn for closing Tru... Dec '16 doctorss2 1
See all Folk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Folk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC