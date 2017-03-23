Acclaimed Folk band The Shee bringing tenth anniversary album show to Otley
The six-piece, whose work is inspired by Scottish Folk, Gaelic song, Bluegrass and Scandinavian music will play at the Courthouse on Monday, April 10. Their line-up includes accordionist Amy Thatcher, a well-known member of Kathryn Tickell's band The Side, and Rachel Newton - harpist with The Furrow Collective, who won Musician of the Year at the 2016 Scottish Folk Awards. They are joined by Lillias Kinsman-Blake, Shona Mooney, Olivia Ross, and Laura-Beth Salter who add twin fiddles, flute, mandolin and vocals.
