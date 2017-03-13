A song that keeps on giving for Newfoundland's The Once
Newfoundland's The Once says they take one thing with them everywhere they go - the song "By the Glow of the Kerosene Light." In a video posted to the group's Facebook page last week, the band says it has received "more gifts that we can possibly count or understand" for singing the song, which was written by Wince Coles and made popular by Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers.
