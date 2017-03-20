a Singa hits the notes kids like, whi...

a Singa hits the notes kids like, while a Insecurea and a Master of Nonea are unexpected gems: DVDs

The animated “Sing” is as calculated as you can get, but it works if you're trying to entertain young kids - although parents might get sugar shock in the process. The premise is simple - a bunch of cute animals sing jukebox hits.

