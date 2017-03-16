a Enjoy unique folk group The James B...

a Enjoy unique folk group The James Brothers in Barton

A DUO from the southern hemisphere, The James Brothers, will be bringing their own brand of folk, blues and bluegrass to Barton upon Humber when they appear at Ropery. The duo comes from Australia and New Zealand, countries in which the traditional songs and tunes of the British Isles have evolved their own unique characteristics and it's these songs and tunes, and several of their own making, that The James Brothers have united to play.

Chicago, IL

